Statistics of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) indicated that over 2.542 million tons of sponge iron was produced in the first month of the last year.

In addition, exports of sponge iron in the mentioned period hit 44,000 tons, showing a 10 percent slump as compared to the same period last year.

About 533,000 tons of sponge iron was exported from the country in the past year (ended March 20, 2019), showing a 25 percent decrease as compared to a year earlier.

