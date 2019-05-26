Goods export from Arvand Free Zone to Iraq up by 30%

Deputy Managing Director of Arvand Free Zone Organization (AFZO) for Business Development and Investment Affairs Seyyed Ali Mousavi said on Sunday that “the value of exported goods from Arvand Free Zone to Iraq in the first two months of the current year (March 21 – May 21) increased 30 percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He put the export of goods from Shalamcheh Trade Center and Khorramshahr Border in the first month of the current year (March 21 – May 21) at over $40 million, showing a significant $9 million growth as compared to the same period last year.

Mousavi pointed to the 69% increase in export of non-oil goods via Abadan Port in the current year (started March 21, 2019) and added, “in the same period, more than $8 million worth of various types of goods such as clinker, steel ingot, rebar and steel industries, summer crops and dried nuts were exported to the countries of Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Thailand.”

Creation of investment opportunities and identification of investor with the aim of generating high-yielding business in Arvand Free Zone is of the main objective of the organization, he said and put the current number of industrial and production units active in Abadan and Khorramshahr industrial towns at 136.

