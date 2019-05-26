Exports from Kermanshah observe steady growth

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said on Sunday that 1.05 million tons of goods worth $479 million were exported from the western province, showing a moderate increase of 12% and 13%, in terms of tonnage and value, respectively, compared with the similar timespan of last year.

Three border crossings, namely Parvizkhan, Khosravi, and Paveh were the province’s main transit gates through which some 626,831 tons of goods worth $281.9 million were exported.

The figures on the three border gates’ transit indicate a 7% and 26% jump in volume and value year on year.

Kermanshah’s producers offer their products in 36 foreign markets, the top of which Iraq.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato are among the main goods exported via the province’s borders.

The province’s total exports during last Iranian year stood at 5.896 million tons with a value of over $2.907 billion, jumping 44% and 33% growth in terms of value and tonnage, respectively, compared to its previous year.

MNA/4626386