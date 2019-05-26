Annual exports from PGSEZ at $1.6bn

Underling the specific role of PGSEZ in production and exports of metal products in the country, Hassan Khalaj Tehrani added that the exported good from the zone in the preceding year included metal products, zinc and aluminum.

“The exported products in the said period weighed above 5.89 tons,” he said.

During the past years, PGSEZ has sought to turn Hormozgan into the country’s center for the production of aluminum and steel products as well as the center for the transfer of oil and mineral goods.

