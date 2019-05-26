  1. Iran
26 May 2019 - 15:47

Annual exports from PGSEZ at $1.6bn

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Exports from Bandar Abbas port’s Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone (PGSEZ) stood at $1.6 billion in the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), the CEO of the special economic zone said on Sunday.

Underling the specific role of PGSEZ in production and exports of metal products in the country, Hassan Khalaj Tehrani added that the exported good from the zone in the preceding year included metal products, zinc and aluminum.

“The exported products in the said period weighed above 5.89 tons,” he said.

During the past years, PGSEZ has sought to turn Hormozgan into the country’s center for the production of aluminum and steel products as well as the center for the transfer of oil and mineral goods.

