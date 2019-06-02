Iran's iron ore concentrate production volume exceeds 4mn tons in one month

Major producers of iron ore in the country produced 45,484,656 tons of iron ore concentrate in the past year (ended March 20, 2019).

In addition, 3,809,045 tons of iron ore conglomerate was produced by nine major iron ore production companies in the first month of current year (March 21 – April 20), showing a six percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Major iron ore production firms produced more than 26.7 million tons of conglomerate in the past year (ended Mar. 20, 2019), registering more than 49 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

