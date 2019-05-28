Light gas production in SP grew 17.6%

In 1397, light gas production stood at 490.3 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) increasing by 17.6 percent from the previous 416.7 mcm/d in the preceding year, the report said.

The growth can be explained via the increase in production of light gas in some SP phases including phases 12 and 13 besides transferring produced gas from phases 6, 7, and 8 to those phases of 22, 23, and 24.

The South Pars field is a natural-gas condensate field located in the Persian Gulf. It is by far the world's largest natural gas field, with ownership of the field shared between Iran and Qatar.

On May 5, Pars Oil and Gas company (POGC) Managing Director Mohammad Meshkinfam announced that by the end of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), five gas platforms will come on line in South Pars gas field to add up to 60 mcm/d to the field's capacity.

According to reported data, in the previous Iranian year (ended March 20, 2019) Iran exported gas to Turkey, Baghdad and Basra with an average of over 40 mcm/d.

This year, Iran is about to raise gas exports to neighboring Iraq to 35 mcm/d and also will continue gas exports to a number of countries including Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran is focused on investing in South Pars and plans to increase its gas production by 60 mcm/d, accordingly.

