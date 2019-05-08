60 mcm/d to be added to South Pars capacity by Mar.2020

“Some 18 mcm/d will be also added to the production level of the gas field in the present year by operationalizing the six platforms that were installed in the field in the preceding year," Meshkinfam added.

According to reported data, in the previous Iranian year (ended March 20, 2019) Iran exported gas to Turkey, Baghdad and Basra with an average of over 40 mcm/d.

This year, Iran is about to raise gas exports to neighboring Iraq to 35 mcm/d and also will continue gas exports to a number of countries including Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran is focused on investing in South Pars and plans to increase its gas production by 60 mcm/d, accordingly.

