4 August 2019 - 08:52

Iran gas distribution network in final stages: NIGC

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said that the gas distribution network of the country was nearing its final stages of development as it covers almost the entire Iranian territories.

According to NIGC, quoted by Shana, Hassan Montazer Torbati said that only the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan were remained to be fully covered by the network.

Speaking in a meeting of the board of directors of Azarbaijan Sharghi Gas Company, Torbati said people’s satisfaction was the best criteria for assessing NIGC’s services, therefore, “we endeavor to offer better services day by day.”

Today, gas distribution is in a suitable state and distribution of gas has been accelerated thanks to the supportive law in the budget bill of 2014, he said.

The official noted that Iran is one of the few countries in the world where 95 percent of its population have access to the gas network which is an indication of unparalleled social justice in the country.

