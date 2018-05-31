Iran to install 6 new oil rigs in S Pars gas field

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Ali Afaraideh Ghiyassi, the Director for Project Planning and Control at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) said on Thursday that 6 new oil platforms will be installed in Iran’s the supergiant South Pars Gas Field by the end of Iranian fiscal year (21 March 2019).

“The 6 oil platforms under construction at SADRA (Iran Marine Industrial Company) company's yard will get ready for installation and pre-startup by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1397 (to end on March 21, 2019),” said Ali Afaraideh Ghiyassi, the Director for Project Planning and Control at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) on Thursday.

The official also recounted that the under-construction projects SADRA company's yard have progressed to 85 to 95%.

All stages of engineering, construction and execution of these platforms are carried out by Iranian companies, and most of the parts and equipment needed for these structures are ordered from and supplied by domestic producers.

Installation of the first platform of phase 22 to 24 of South Pars gas field were completed in Persian Gulf waters on Friday, May 25, 2018.

Phase 22 to 24 of the supergiant South Pars Gas Field are being developed for production of 56 mcm/d of sour gas, 50 mcm/d of methane, 2,900 tons/day of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 75,000 b/d of gas condensate and 400 tons/d of sulfur.

Sadra and Petro Sina Arya Oil & Gas Co. (PSA) are developing the phases.

