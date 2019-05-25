South Pars gas field phases 2, 3 producing at full capacity

He added that at present 60 million cubic meters of sweet gas is being produced daily in phases 2 and 3 of the South Pars.

"At present, the second refinery also has the capability to produce 370 tons of sulfur and 72,000 barrels of gas condensates daily," Gerami Shirazi said.

Pars Oil and Gas company (POGC) Managing Director Mohammad Meshkinfam announced in early May that by the end of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), five gas platforms will come on line in South Pars gas field to add up to 60 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) to the field's capacity.

This year, Iran is about to raise gas exports to neighboring Iraq to 35 mcm/d and also will continue gas exports to a number of countries including Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran is focused on investing in South Pars and plans to increase its gas production by 60 mcm/d, accordingly.

HJ/FNA13980304000142