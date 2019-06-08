All SP phases, except ph. 11, to come online by Mar. 2021

Informing that some 60 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) will be added to gas production in South Pars by the current yearend (March 20, 2020), Zanganeh said that “during the past six years, 14 phases have become operational adding to the SP capacity.”

Pars Oil and Gas company (POGC) Managing Director Mohammad Meshkinfam announced in early May that by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, five gas platforms would come on line in South Pars gas field to add up to 60 mcm/d to the field's capacity.

This year, Iran is about to raise gas exports to neighboring Iraq to 35 mcm/d and also will continue gas exports to a number of countries including Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran is focused on investing in South Pars and plans to increase its gas production by 60 mcm/d, accordingly.

