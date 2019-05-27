  1. Economy
27 May 2019 - 14:57

NIDC drills 17 oil wells in 60 days

NIDC drills 17 oil wells in 60 days

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) spudded 17 oil and gas wells in the first two months of the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

According to NIDC, as reported by SHANA, the deputy director of NIDC, Mohammad Ale Khamis said of these wells, eight were developmental/appraisal wells and nine were workovers.

12 of the wells were drilled in the fields operated by National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) and the others were operated by Iranian Central Oil Fields Company or were ordered by other companies.

The official further said that 2,5348 meters of wells were drilled during the period, adding 13 rigs were currently being operated by NIDC.

MNA/SHANA

News Code 145773

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News