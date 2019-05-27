NIDC drills 17 oil wells in 60 days

According to NIDC, as reported by SHANA, the deputy director of NIDC, Mohammad Ale Khamis said of these wells, eight were developmental/appraisal wells and nine were workovers.

12 of the wells were drilled in the fields operated by National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) and the others were operated by Iranian Central Oil Fields Company or were ordered by other companies.

The official further said that 2,5348 meters of wells were drilled during the period, adding 13 rigs were currently being operated by NIDC.

