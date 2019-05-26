Iranian Deputy FM dismisses indirect, direct talks with US

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman on Sunday afternoon as the first leg of his regional tour to Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

Araghchi met with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi to discuss the latest developments in the region.

In the meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed the significance of peace and security in the important Persian Gulf region and warned against the destructive policies of the United States and some of its regional allies.

Rejecting any direct or indirect talks with the United States, the Iranian diplomat said "the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish a balanced and constructive relationship with all the countries of the Persian Gulf region based on mutual respect and mutual interests."

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate the tension in the region, he added that putting an end to the sanctions and the possibility of benefiting from the interests of economic cooperation for all the countries in the region can bring peace and stability.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister went on to describe the sanctioning policy against Iran as a failed experience, which its failure has been proven so many times.

The Omani foreign minister, in turn, emphasized the need for self-restraint of all parties amid critical situation in the region and called for continued close consultations between the two countries of Iran and Oman.

Furthermore, Araghchi held a separate meeting with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and ways to expand the relationship in all areas.

