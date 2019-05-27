Iranian deputy FM meets Kuwaiti FM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah held a meeting in Kuwait on Monday.

Underlining Iran’s policy of stablishing peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region, Araghchi said during the meeting that “the US sanctions regime has put the security of the whole region in danger and regional countries should be aware of this threat.”



“Holding talks with regional countries has been one of Iran’s priorities and we seek constructive negotiations with regional countries,” he added.



The Kuwaiti FM, for his part, underscored the necessity of holding talks and meetings among regional countries to overcome the crises.

Araghchi embarked on a three-leg regional tour to Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, on Sunday to hold intensive political talks on bilateral and regional issues.

His visits are in line with the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s agenda to hold intensive diplomatic talks and political consultations with regional leaders.

Addressing the recent international developments, particularly in the Persian Gulf region, is among the topics of discussions during Araghchi’s regional tour.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Baghdad at the top of a political delegation to consult with high-ranking Iraqi officials, including his Iraqi counterpart, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih.

The visits take place amid the escalation of Washington’s hostile and provocative measures in the region, and fabricated claims made by the US and some Arab states about growing threats and insecurity in Iraq.

