Resisting sanctions Iran’s top priority: Interior min.

He added that resistance against sanctions means developing investment, services, employment and domestic production sectors.

“Under the current circumstances where we are faced with extensive international pressures, we need to turn our attention to domestic capacities and capabilities,” he stressed.

Rahmani Fazli then maintained that Iran has a unified outlook at security in the region, and believes that any threat to regional security may involve all other countries as well.

“Every country is entitled to defend its borders, rights and security,” he said. “As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran will defend itself with full force against any kind of aggression.”

Iran has repeatedly stressed that it has no intention to initiate a “hard” confrontation with any country, he added.

MS/FNA13980306000162