Iran’s proposed non-aggression pact can pave way for confidence-building in region

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on the third day of his tour to the Persian Gulf countries.

In the meeting, Araghchi referred to the maximum pressure and economic warfare policy against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the enemies and said that "full security in the region can be achieved when national security and economic interests are achievable by all countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always played its role in providing security to the region, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that the United States and the Zionist regime and their allies must bear the responsibility for consequences of the escalation of tensions.

Araghchi once again ruled out any negotiations with the United States and emphasized that negotiating with the countries of the region is a priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that with measures such as a regional forum for dialogue in the Persian Gulf region and signing of a non-aggression pact can pave way for confidence-building and cooperation among countries in the region.

The Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, for his part, expressed his concern over difficult conditions in the region and called for continued consultation and dialogue between the two countries.

