Iran ready for constructive talks with any Persian Gulf state

Iran is “ready to negotiate with each and every country in the Persian Gulf for balanced & constructive relations based on mutual respect & interests,” wrote Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, in a tweet on Sunday.

He posted the tweet while on an official visit to Oman, where he held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi on the significance of peace and security in the Persian Gulf region and warned against the destructive policies of the United States and some of its regional allies.

Araghchi went on to stress in the tweet that Iran would hold no direct or indirect talks with the US.

The Iranian diplomat is on a three-nation regional tour. Wrapping up his visit to Oman, he will then visit Kuwait and Qatar to hold intensive political talks on bilateral and regional issues, particularly the recent developments in the Persian Gulf region following the US’ provocative measures to increase its military presence there.

