Iran, Qatar trade relations normalized: official

Adnan Mousapour, Chairman of Iran-Qatar Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday that "despite the international pressure on Qatar, the two sides have always been determined to continue their trade relationship as far as they could and through many efforts have been made over the past few days all the problems have been resolved."

Mousapour added that "accordingly, exports are carried out in all areas except for iron and copper, petroleum derivatives, and oil, gas and chemicals."

He stressed "over the past days, there were restrictions on all sectors apart from clothing and food, which have now all been removed."

Last week, Qatar announced that it would only be able to export food and medicine to Iran in accordance with a US Treasury Department's order, but then negotiations between Iranian officials and the Qataris began, which resulted in the removal of barriers to bilateral trade relations.

