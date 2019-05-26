  1. Politics
26 May 2019 - 18:05

Lawmakers invite Iranian nation to attend Quds Day rallies

Lawmakers invite Iranian nation to attend Quds Day rallies

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Members of the Iranian Parliament voiced support for the Palestinian resistance and invited Iranians to take part in Friday’s Quds Day rallies across the country.

In a Sunday statement, 252 lawmakers voiced their strong support for the oppressed Palestinian people while severely condemning Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, Lebanon and occupied lands.

The United States must know that the Deal of the Century, the relocation of its embassy to Quds, and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights are Washington’s last-ditch efforts which will be added to a pile of other failed US plans for Palestinians, noted the statement.

Saudi Arabia and countries like the UAE and Bahrain also need to know that they are carrying ‘the eternal stigma’ of establishing friendly relations with the Zionist regime, which is contrary to the divine orders, lawmakers added.

Initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, International Quds Day is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

MNA/IRN83328589

News Code 145746

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News