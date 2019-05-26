Lawmakers invite Iranian nation to attend Quds Day rallies

In a Sunday statement, 252 lawmakers voiced their strong support for the oppressed Palestinian people while severely condemning Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, Lebanon and occupied lands.

The United States must know that the Deal of the Century, the relocation of its embassy to Quds, and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights are Washington’s last-ditch efforts which will be added to a pile of other failed US plans for Palestinians, noted the statement.

Saudi Arabia and countries like the UAE and Bahrain also need to know that they are carrying ‘the eternal stigma’ of establishing friendly relations with the Zionist regime, which is contrary to the divine orders, lawmakers added.

Initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, International Quds Day is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

