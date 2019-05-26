  1. Politics
26 May 2019 - 21:59

Iran's Parl. Nat. Security Commission discusses Palestinian issue

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Palestinian envoy and representatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were invited to the Iranian Parliament to discuss the latest issues related to Palestine with Iranian lawmakers.

Palestinian envoy and representatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were invited to a session of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday afternoon, according to the spokesman of the commission Ali Najafi Khsoroodi, to discuss latest developments in the region related to the issue of Palestine.

Najafi Khsoroodi said that the Palestinian representatives stressed the need for Islamic unity amid Israeli and American plots and a huge turnout in International Quds Day on next Friday.

He also reported that the Palestinians had dismissed the Bahrain-hosted meeting on economic aspects of the so-called 'Deal of the Century,' calling the Manama meeting as part of a plot designed by the US and Israeli regime against Palestine and putting pressure on the Muslim nations and the region.

