Iran's Parl. Nat. Security Commission discusses Palestinian issue

Palestinian envoy and representatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were invited to a session of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday afternoon, according to the spokesman of the commission Ali Najafi Khsoroodi, to discuss latest developments in the region related to the issue of Palestine.

Najafi Khsoroodi said that the Palestinian representatives stressed the need for Islamic unity amid Israeli and American plots and a huge turnout in International Quds Day on next Friday.

He also reported that the Palestinians had dismissed the Bahrain-hosted meeting on economic aspects of the so-called 'Deal of the Century,' calling the Manama meeting as part of a plot designed by the US and Israeli regime against Palestine and putting pressure on the Muslim nations and the region.

KI/4626768