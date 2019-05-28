  1. Politics
28 May 2019 - 15:13

Palestinians' defense rose from "rocks to rockets": IRGC spox

Palestinians' defense rose from "rocks to rockets": IRGC spox

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The chairman of Intifada and Quds Department of the Coordinating Council of Islamic Propagation said that today’s Palestinian generation is more determined than the past generations, noting that their defense tactics have been upgraded from "rocks to rockets."

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif made the remarks at a Tuesday press conference in Tehran aimed at outlining the programs of this year’s International Quds Day rallies in the country.

“The new generation of Palestinian people are more determined than the previous generations and this counts as an achievement of International Quds Day.”

The Israeli corruption and thirst for blood are unexampled in the world, he said, noting that most of the corruption and problems that in the world can be traced back to Zionists and among their latest efforts was the formation of Takfiri terrorism to fight the Islamic World.

“Today, Palestinians are the main victor despite the fact that Zionists have used all their forces and allies to occupy territories,” added the IRGC spox.

Initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, International Quds Day is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

MNA/4627580

News Code 145803

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News