Palestinians' defense rose from "rocks to rockets": IRGC spox

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif made the remarks at a Tuesday press conference in Tehran aimed at outlining the programs of this year’s International Quds Day rallies in the country.

“The new generation of Palestinian people are more determined than the previous generations and this counts as an achievement of International Quds Day.”

The Israeli corruption and thirst for blood are unexampled in the world, he said, noting that most of the corruption and problems that in the world can be traced back to Zionists and among their latest efforts was the formation of Takfiri terrorism to fight the Islamic World.

“Today, Palestinians are the main victor despite the fact that Zionists have used all their forces and allies to occupy territories,” added the IRGC spox.

Initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, International Quds Day is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

