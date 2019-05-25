Nasrallah calls for massive turnout in Quds Day rallies

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a televised speech on the anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day, which marks the day on which the south of Lebanon was liberated from the Israeli occupation after nearly two decades on May 25, 2000.

During his address, Nasrallah stressed the support for Palestinian cause and right of refugees to return to their homeland.

The Hezbollah chief said that the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ aims to end the Palestinian cause, calling for a huge turnout in Quds Day rallies next Friday to support the Palestinian cause.

Nasrallah lauded great achievements and victories of Lebanese Resistance and Army against the Israeli enemy prior to the May 25, 2000 victories.

He noted that the Israeli enemy calls the Resistance a ‘strategic threat’ to provoke and pit the world against Hezbollah.

The Hezbollah leader added that the United States and Israeli enemy are conspiring to weaken the Hezbollah Resistance in Lebanon.

Elsewhere, he added that Lebanese refuse Palestinian refugees’ settlement in Lebanon and stress the right to return.

Lebanese are suffering from consequences of Syrians’ displacement as well, adding that President Bashar Assad had stressed Syrians’ will to return to their own homes.

Nasrallah dismissed claims of insecurity among Syrian refugees in Lebanon as false and untrue.

