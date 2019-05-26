Rouhani congratulates on Lebanon’s Resistance, Liberation Day

“The nature of the Zionist regime, relying on encroachment, proved that the mere way to counter trespassers is resistance,” President Rouhnai said in his message to the Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“I hope the path to continue, under your leadership, till the full liberation of Lebanese lands,” he added.

The Iranian President announced that the Islamic Republic will stand beside the Lebanese nation and government as before.

President Michel Aoun and the country’s top security officials Friday commemorated the Resistance and Liberation Day.

On May 24, 2000, Israel completely withdrew its troops from south Lebanon, with the following day marked as a celebration.

Aoun said that Lebanon’s triumph over Israel 19 years ago was “living proof that the will of the people would in the end prevail over tribulations, injustice and occupation, and would fight any violation of their rights ... no matter which country may stand in its way.”

