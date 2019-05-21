Netanyahu wants to convert Bahrain into Israeli island: Amir-Abdollahian

“Trump’s Zionist son-in-law, Kushner, has informed of the unveiling of Deal of Century plan in Bahrain,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Netanyahu wants to convert Bahrain into an Israeli island and Riyadh wants to put the heavy price of the project on Bahrain’s shoulders,” he added, “Along with its crime policy against its own people, Al-Khalifa is also betraying the Palestinian nation.”

The Iranian official has previously deemed Trump’s Deal of the Century as a faulty plan, adding “Trump’s recent claim to recognize the Golan Heights as part of the occupied Palestinian territories is just a propaganda campaign to cover up his failure in the implementation of the Deal of the Century.”

Trump seeks to influence the internal elections in the Israeli regime, and it is important for him that Netanyahu wins, he added in earlier remarks.

The US president's measures will not help his illegitimate friends in the fake regime of Israel, and furthermore, they will further complicate the security situation in the region, he stressed.

Nine months ago, US President Donald Trump pledged that his administration would come up with a concrete plan, which he referred to as the “Deal of the Century”.

Since then, however, there has been no clear disclosure about details of the plan, making many experts suspicious on the true intentions of the Trump administration, which has been well-known with its strong, pro-Israeli stances.

Trump’s plan has been developed and will have been apparently implemented by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and his senior adviser, who is also a wealthy Jewish-American businessman with close relations to Israel’s hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Economic progress can only be achieved with a solid economic vision and if the core political issues are resolved. We look forward to presenting our vision on ways to bridge the core political issues very soon,” Kushner said.

Palestinian authorities have also said that they have not been told about the meeting at all. Palestinian said that it will boycott the meeting.

