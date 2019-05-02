  1. Politics
2 May 2019 - 23:06

Any Israeli forces attack on Lebanon equals their annihilation: Nasrallah

Any Israeli forces attack on Lebanon equals their annihilation: Nasrallah

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that if forces of the Israeli regime dare to attack southern Lebanon, they will be destroyed.

He made the remarks while addressing his supporters via a televised speech broadcast live from the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday evening.

To be updated...

MNA/4606596

News Code 144787

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News