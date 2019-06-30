US can enter Guinness book as world’s biggest liar: Hezbollah

If one wants to enlist the world’s biggest liar, cheater and criminal in the Guinness World Records, the United States will surely be the one to enter the book, said the Hezbollah official on Saturday, Alahed reported.

Washington doesn’t have honesty and is completely biased towards the Israeli regime and this is the source of all regional crises, he noted, adding that the Resistance Front is awake and ready to foil US plots as it has done before.

He went on to say that the US-led conference in Bahrain has failed due to the absence of all the Palestinian forces, adding that it exposed the Gulf regimes who appeared clearly as being away from supporting the Palestinian cause.

Sheikh Qassem added that all the Palestinians have become more convinced that the military resistance is the only way to liberate Palestine, away from all the dishonest promises, Almanar reported.

His eminence also stressed that Lebanon rejects the resettlement of the Palestinian refugees despite the use of the economic scarecrow, noting that the crisis in the country would be solved within the limits of the sovereignty.

