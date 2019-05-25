Russia does not seek US permission to coop. with Iran: Russian amb.

Referring to the unexpected and unlawful US withdrawal from JCPOA which is contrary to international laws, he said that US has always accused the opposing sides of violating international law, adding that he thinks that it is better for US to take a look at mirror, because Iran has complied with all the provisions of the treaty, and the US withdrawal from JCPOA is very regrettable.

He mentioned that despite all the US sanctions against Iran, Russia will keep standing by the country and supporting the Iranian government.

Dzhagaryan also noted that Moscow will continue trade ties with Iran.

Russia is an independent country which does not seek US permission for interaction with Iran, Russian ambassador to Iran said.

