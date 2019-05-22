  1. Politics
Senior Iranian commander:

US, allies won’t dare strike Iran for fear of Iranian youths' resistance

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters says that the US and its allies will not dare to attack Iran for fear of resistance and sacrifices of the Iranian youth.

“If today, the criminal America and its Western and regional allies do not dare to conduct a direct military confrontation against our country, it is due to the willingness of the people and the youth to resist and make sacrifices,” Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said on the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from Iraqi Batt regime back in 1980.

Gen. Rashid described the liberation of Khorramshahr as a symbol of national unity and a turning point in the history of Islamic Iran, which was achieved through the sacrifices of the men and women of the heroic Iran with God Almighty’s help.

