Official rejects mediatory nature of Oman talks with Iran

Vaezi told reporters on Wednesday that as long as US officials continue with the same pressure policy and violation of their commitments, holding negotiations with them makes no sense.

“Recently, we’ve seen various countries trying to preserve the nuclear deal and at the same time prevent conflicts in the region,” Vaezi said. “Given the significance of the JCPOA, they wish for the situation to develop in a way to gain Iran’s approval. But these efforts do not mean that there will be negotiations between Iran and the US.”

Asked about the recent remarks by Iraqi officials on sending delegations to US and Iran to help ease tension between the two sides, Vaezi said “Iran and Iraq have close ties. We won’t tell them not to send delegations. But we will listen to what they have to say and respond accordingly.”

He also maintained that the talks between Iranian and Omani foreign ministers held recently in Tehran had nothing to do with mediation between Iran and the US.

