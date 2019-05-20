  1. Politics
Iraq can mediate between Iran, US: Al-Hakim

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq, Ammar al-Hakim said heightened tension between Iran and US can have negative consequences for the region, suggesting that Baghdad can play a mediatory role on this issue.

In a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires in Iraq Joey Hood on Sunday, the senior Iraqi Shia cleric described the escalation of tension between Tehran and Washington as worrying, saying that such tensions endanger the security and stability of all countries in the region.

Referring to Iraq’s close ties with both Iran and the US, Al-Hakim said his country can play a positive role to get the two sides' stances closer to each other and end the current conflict.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iraqi cleric welcomed the recent signals by Tehran and Washington showing their interest for deescalating the tension, and said, “such remarks can be a turning point to achieve favorable solutions for stopping conflicts and preventing economic blockade for the countries in the region.”

During the meeting, both sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region.

