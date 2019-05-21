Russia warns against increasing ISIL threat in northern Afghanistan

The director of Russia’s FSB has warned that an Islamic State offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, Russia Today reported on Tuesday. Alexander Bortnikov added that many of ISIL terrorists have fought in Syria.

“Especially worrying is re-deployment of terrorist groups into northern provinces of Afghanistan,” Bortnikov was cited by RT as telling chiefs of ex-Soviet intelligence services in Dushanbe. He warned that ‘Wilayat Khorasan’, a local Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) affiliate, had managed to gather 5,000 fighters in the area.

Terrorist cells are now infiltrating into former Soviet countries where they are forming ties with organized crime. To keep a low profile, they try to pose as refugees and migrants, according to Bortnikov.

He further called for tighter border control to prevent a spillover.

The warning comes following media reports on US's attempts to redeploy ISIL terrorist to Afghanistan after the defeat of the terrorist group in Syria.

KI/PR