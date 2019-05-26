Syrian army seizes control of Kafar Nabboudeh town in Hama countryside

The source told Syrian state news agency 'SANA' that “army units seized full control of Kafar Nabboudeh town ,declaring it as a terror-free area.”

Earlier, SANA’s reporter said that army units carried out special operations against positions of Jabhat al-Nusra’s terrorist organization and the affiliated groups on the outskirts of Kafar Nabboudeh town in Hama northwestern countryside.

The reporter added that army’s operations resulted in establishing control over Kafar Nabboudeh town after eliminating the remnants of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in it, and inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The operation resulted in killing and injuring many terrorists and destroying their dens and vehicles, according to SANA report.

MNA/SANA