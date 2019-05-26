  1. Politics
Syrian army seizes control of Kafar Nabboudeh town in Hama countryside

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – The Syrian Arab Army’s units established full control over Kafar Nabboudeh town in Hama northern countryside after it had been cleaned from terrorist organizations, a military source said.

The source told Syrian state news agency 'SANA' that “army units seized full control of Kafar Nabboudeh town ,declaring it as a terror-free area.”

Earlier, SANA’s reporter said that army units carried out special operations against positions of Jabhat al-Nusra’s terrorist organization and the affiliated groups on the outskirts of Kafar Nabboudeh town in Hama northwestern countryside.

The reporter added that army’s operations resulted in establishing control over Kafar Nabboudeh town after eliminating the remnants of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in it, and inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The operation resulted in killing and injuring many terrorists and destroying their dens and vehicles, according to SANA report.

