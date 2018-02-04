US transfers ISIL from Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s minister of defense says the United States is trying to save ISIL by transferring its terrorist members from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan to justify its presence in the region.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Lt Gen Tariq Shah Bahrami on Sunday.

During the phone call, Iran’s defense minister offered his condolences on the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul, which killed and wounded a large number of civilians, adding “Iran has always been worried about the foreign powers' plots against the Afghan people, and for years, we have been working hard to help the oppressed people of Afghanistan overcome their hardships.”

Hatami went on to say “the Americans created ISIL to dominate Syria and Iraq,” adding “after the ISIL defeat in those two countries, the United States tried to transfer the group to Afghanistan in order to justify their continuing presence there as a result of the ISIL heinous crimes.”

Lt Gen Tariq Shah Bahrami, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the call and the Iran's politicians including the Leader's condolence message on the recent terrorist attacks.

He stated that Iran and Afghanistan have enjoyed good relations throughout history, adding "I am certain that the enemy of the Afghan nation is somehow Iranian nation’s enemy.”

Afghan defense minister also said that there are currently 20 terrorist groups in Afghanistan and if they are able to act freely, the whole region will face serious crises.

He concluded that “establishing close ties between the Afghan and Iranian defense ministries has always been on the agenda of Afghan government,” adding the Afghan officials will definitely try to increase bilateral cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism.

KI/4218760