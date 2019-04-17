Trump big brother of al-Qaeda

Gabbard has strongly criticized US President Donald Tramp in a video for his speech about the congressional Muslim representative Ilhan Omar; one of the critics of the influence of the Zionist lobby in the United States.

Trump tried to accuse Ilan Omar of neglecting the victims of 9/11 attacks by sharing a compilation video and said on his Twitter blog post, "We will never forget."

She, as a democratic nomination for president of US in 2020, said, “Trump’s criticism of congresswoman Ilhan Omar is complete hypocrisy.”

“Trump says “WE WILL NEVER FORGET (9/11)!” Yet it is Trump who’s been acting as al-Qaeda’s big brother and protector in Syria, and turned America into the prostitute of AQ's biggest supporter, the Saudis, ,” she stressed.

“Saudis have been spending billions of dollars spreading their exclusivists, radical interpretation of Islam around the world, the very ideology that’s been inspiring AQ and ISIS and other terrorists to carry out their barbaric acts,” she added.

In October 2017, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed the charges indirectly in a lecture at “Future Investment Initiative” summit in Riyadh.

Bin Salman said in this summit that he would be pledged to return Saudi Arabia to what he called "temperamental moderate Islam." Without mentioning to the growth of Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia, he claimed that radical ideas had entered Saudi Arabia since 1979, and he is going to destroy the remnants of extremism m in the near future.

It is worth noting that in a unprecedented move the US President Trump designated Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) as a terrorist group. 40 years old IRGC as an official branch of Iranian armed force has played a great role in defeating US-backed terrorist groups in the region like ISIL.

