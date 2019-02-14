Iran worried about ISIL being transferred to Afghanistan by Americans

Speaking in a press conference at the end of the Tripartite Summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey on Thursday, Hassan Rouhani said “today’s summit was very fruitful and explicit.”

“In this summit, we stressed the importance of combatting terrorism in the remaining areas, including Idlib, and it was completely agreed by all that reducing tensions and the presence of guarantors in this region is temporary,” he said.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said “there are many concerns about the future of terrorists, because some of them are trapped in Syria and if they go back to their countries, they will spread turmoil and terror in many regions.”

He added “in addition, we are very worried about the fact that Americans are transferring a part of ISIL members to Afghanistan, because such a move can pose threats for the entire Central Asian region, and other parts of the world.”

“One must not claim to be fighting terrorism, but help them behind the scenes. Our second concern is that if the United States retreats its forces from Syria, based on our intelligence we know that they will continue to meddle in Syria,” he said.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said “Americans must believe that Kurds are a part of Syria and Syria is one nation, not two; and territorial integrity of Syria is respected by all of us”.

We believe that the security of neighbouring countries to Syria, including Turkey, must be preserved, said Rouhani, adding “Turkey should feel safe about Syria and we advocate brotherly, amicable ties between Syria and all countries neighbouring them.”

“Illegal interference in Syria by the Zionist Regime is a source of concern for the people of this country and other nations in the region,” he continued.

President Rouhani also said, “Israelis bomb anywhere in the region and fly on the Lebanese and Syrian soil whenever they wish, and unfortunately, the United Nations and global authorities are silent about these continued acts of aggression in Syria.”

“This silence means that they do not want full security in the region and Syria,” he continued.

He added “we are very happy that the three guarantors will do their best for reducing tensions and having a more stable Syria, and as we have believed since the beginning, the Syrian crisis is only solvable through political means, not military ones.”

Rouhani went on to say “cooperation by the three countries for regional and global security is very important; of course we need help from all countries and the United Nations for taking the final step in Syria.”

MNA/President.ir