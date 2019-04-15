Army presence on Eastern borders due to ISIL movements in Afghanistan

“Today, the Army is present at western, southwestern and eastern borders. Due to the transfer of ISIL terrorists to Afghanistan by the United States, General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces decided that the Army also needed be present at eastern borders of the country,” Heidari told reporters at a Monday press conference in Tehran.

On February 15, following the trilateral Sochi summit on Syria, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had warned about the dangers of ISIL activities in Afghanistan, voicing concern over the transfer of a part of ISIL terrorists to Afghanistan by the US, "because such a move can pose threats for the entire Central Asian region and other parts of the world.”

On national Army day

Elsewhere in his remarks, Heidari said that Army Ground Forces will unveil new achievements on April 18, which marks the national Army day. He went on to say those achievements will be in different areas including UAVs, armored vehicles, anti-armored missiles, quadcopters, and tank optimization.

