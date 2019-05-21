Tehran University, Turkey scientific cooperation to increase in future

According to the Public Relations Department of the University of Tehran (UT), the president of the UT Mahmoud Nili Ahmadabadi met and held talks with the Ambassador of Turkey to Tehran Derya Ors.

Nili Ahmadabadi said in the meeting that Tehran University currently holds the presidency of Asian-Pacific Universities Union, proposing to Turkish universities to join the union.

The UT president “given the fact that Iran and Turkey top the science and technology field in the region, they should increase their scientific cooperation.”

He added that the UT attaches great importance to student exchanges program between the two countries, stressing that cultural similarities and neighbourliness between the two sides can pave the way for more scientific cooperation.

Nili Ahmadabadi also praised the role that the Turkish language plays in today’s world, attaching great importance to the role that learning new languages can play in bringing nations together.

He further suggested that the presidents of major universities of the Iran and Turkey hold a joint meeting in Iran to lay the ground for more cooperation.

Derya Ors, for his part said that there are 210 universities in Turkey, of which 170 are state universities and as many as 50 of them are private universities, adding that many universities in Turkey rank high in international rankings.

The Turkish ambassador also noted that there are some invaluable Persian manuscripts in Turkey and a number of students from Turkey are studying in Iran.

He further expressed the readiness of Turkey to donate Turkish books and books on Turkey studies to the UT libraries.

