22 May 2019

Iran’s AUT, Harvard uni. profs. jointly publish book on nanomaterials

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Professors from Iran’s Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) and Harvard University have jointly published a book on nanomaterials in medicine.

The book, published by IOP Publishing, is the result of joint collaboration between professors of Iran’s AUT and Harvard University.

Titled 'Introduction to Nanomaterials in Medicine', the book, considering the importance of nanomaterials and their application in medicine, as well as the significant growth of biomaterials in research fields, introduces the variables law (Rabiee's theory) for the implementation of this research and the establishment of a proper strategy.

