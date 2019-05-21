  1. Economy
TCCIMA chairman:

Sanctions should be turned into opportunity

Sanctions should be turned into opportunity

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari said on Tuesday that sanctions should be turned into opportunities as the country is facing economic hardships.

Iran is facing some tough economic situation, he said, adding that despite the hardship “sanctions must be turned into opportunities.”

In addition to the imposition of tough sanctions against the country, economic enterprises are grappling with the pressures pertinent to tax and social security, Khansari added.

He called on government officials and responsible organizations to establish fair cooperation and collaboration with the private sector in order to improve business environment in the country.

Khansari also emphasized the need to establish more interaction with neighbors and other countries that intend to cooperate with Iran in the field of countering sanctions.

