Sanctions should be turned into opportunity

Iran is facing some tough economic situation, he said, adding that despite the hardship “sanctions must be turned into opportunities.”

In addition to the imposition of tough sanctions against the country, economic enterprises are grappling with the pressures pertinent to tax and social security, Khansari added.

He called on government officials and responsible organizations to establish fair cooperation and collaboration with the private sector in order to improve business environment in the country.

Khansari also emphasized the need to establish more interaction with neighbors and other countries that intend to cooperate with Iran in the field of countering sanctions.

