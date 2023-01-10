  1. Politics
Majid Nili Ahmadabadi appointed by Iran FM as new assistant

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian appointed Majid Nili Ahmadabadi his Assistant and Director General of the Western Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nili Ahmadabadi has previously served as Iran's ambassador to Norway and the head of Iran's mission in the Czech Republic and the head of the Western Europe department at the foreign ministry.

