Envoy stresses Turkey’s strong will to continue trade with Iran despite US sanctions

The Turkish Ambassador to Iran Derya Ors made the remarks in a meeting with Ali Asghar Mounesan, the head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization, in Tehran on Sunday.

Ors said that there are great opportunities for investment in Iran, adding that Turkish investors are undoubtedly more interested in increasing their presence in the Iranian economic market following the reduction of barriers.

Last year, the number of Iranian tourists visiting Turkey dropped by 18-20%, according to the Turkish diplomat, while adding that the Turkish Ministry of Tourism has set the target of 40 million tourists for 2019.

Ali Asghar Mounesan, for his part, said that Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization is planning to intensify its efforts to introduce Iranian tourist attractions to the people of the world, especially the people of the neighboring countries.

