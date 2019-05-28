Police seize 326kg of hashish in central Iran

Second Brigadier General Mohammadreza Mir-Heidari said that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces traced the haul of the illicit drugs in a Samand sedan, which was destined for the northern parts of Iran.

Two offenders were also captured during the operation, he added.

The police chief noted that the illegal load had entered Yazd from the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Afghanistan.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

