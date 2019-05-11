Police bust 1.5 tons of morphine in eastern Iran

Second Brigadier General Mohammad Kazem Taghavi said on Saturday that the police force busted a gang attempting to smuggle the drugs into central parts of the country late on Friday.

He added that five offenders and five vehicles were captured during the operation, and one trafficker died during the operation.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and Heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/4613469