Iran’s amb. briefs Japanese media on stance towards JCPOA

In this meeting, Morteza Rahmani Movahed provided the reporters with information about mutual relation of Iran and Japan, Iranian foreign minister’s recent trip to Japan, Iran’s stance towards JCPOA, Iran’s commitment to regional stability and combating terrorism and ISIL, US enlistment of IRGC as a terrorist group, crisis in Yemen, and also issues related to Zionist regime’s presence in Palestine for the past 70 years.

As reported, 20 reporters from NHK Television channel, TBS television, Kyodo News, JIJI press, The Asahi Shimbun newspaper, and etc. attended the meeting.

Last Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate talks with his Japanse counterpart Taro Kono and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Thursday. During the meetings, the sides discussed Iran’s countermeasures on the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Iranian minister was on an Asian tour visiting Turkmenistan, India, Japan, and China to discuss bilateral cooperation in different fields. He eventually left Beijing for Tehran on Saturday to wrap up the week-long multi-state Asia tour.

