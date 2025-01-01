Israel genocidal policy in Gaza cause of all attacks in WA

Mohammad AliBek strongly condemned the widespread attacks by the US and the UK on various areas of Sanaa, describing such actions as supporting the continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.

He added that the repeated US and UK military aggressions on Yemeni soil are a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, and also a clear violation of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed that the cause of all conflicts and attacks in the West Asia region is the continuation of the Zionist regime’s genocidal policy in Gaza.

He also warned against the negative consequences of this regime’s warmongering and incitement for regional and international peace and security.

AliBek described the continued adventurist and aggressive attacks by the US-led coalition on Yemeni soil to destabilize the region and undermine the peace and ceasefire process between the groups and countries involved in the Yemeni crisis

He underlined that the US and UK are responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the regional conditions.

