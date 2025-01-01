US strikes blatant violation of Yemen sovereignty: Official

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi on Tuesday called US strikes part of a dirty mission that is aimed at encouraging Israel to continue its genocide against the people of Gaza.

He said Washington was trying to impose the rule of the jungle on the region, instead of the rule of law, only to support the Israeli regime, PressTV reported.

Al-Houthi stressed that Yemen will continue to confront the US aggression and support Gaza.

Another Yemeni official also reacted to US aggression.

Mohammad Abdulsalam said those who seek security and stability in the region must restrain Israel, instead of providing it with more time, weapons, and political cover.

“The US aggression on Yemen is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state, and blatant support for Israel to encourage it to continue its crimes of genocide against the people of Gaza,” said Abdulsalam on Tuesday.

His remarks came after the US Army confirmed in an earlier statement that its Navy ships and aircraft had conducted fresh attacks on multiple locations across Yemen.

At least, twelve airstrikes hit the capital Sana’a and other areas along the coast, with no reported casualties.

The US military said that it carried out attacks against targets in the capital Sana’a and coastal locations in Yemen on both Monday and Tuesday.

“On December 30 and 31, US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV),” the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched its campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Yemenis have hit targets throughout the occupied territories, in addition to firing at Israeli ships or vessels heading to or departing Israeli-occupied ports, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

