18 May 2019 - 13:56

Zarif wraps up Asia tour

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Beijing for Tehran on Saturday to wrap up the week-long multi-state Asia tour.

The Iranian minister visited Turkmenistan, India, Japan, and China to discuss bilateral cooperation in different fields.

In a Friday tweet, he wrote, “In final 2 days of Asia tour—Turkmenistan, India, China & Japan—fruitful discussions w/ FM Kono & PM Abe in Tokyo, & FM Wang Yi in Beijing. Int'l community, #JCPOA members, & our partners must step up efforts to restore stability & save JCPOA through concrete economic measures.”

The visits have been made amid US increased unilateral pressures on Iran through imposing different sanctions and also waging a psychological war against the country.

