Zarif wraps up Asia tour

The Iranian minister visited Turkmenistan, India, Japan, and China to discuss bilateral cooperation in different fields.

In a Friday tweet, he wrote, “In final 2 days of Asia tour—Turkmenistan, India, China & Japan—fruitful discussions w/ FM Kono & PM Abe in Tokyo, & FM Wang Yi in Beijing. Int'l community, #JCPOA members, & our partners must step up efforts to restore stability & save JCPOA through concrete economic measures.”

The visits have been made amid US increased unilateral pressures on Iran through imposing different sanctions and also waging a psychological war against the country.

