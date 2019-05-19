Iran’s envoy rejects talks with US under current circumstances as deceitful

The Iranian ambassador to Venezuela Mostafa Alaei made the remarks during a talk show on Venezuelan VTV.

According to Alaei, the Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to the US aggressive and geopolitical policies in the region, adding that the United States has sought hostility against Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution with destabilizing policies such as provoking war, economic sanctions and creating terrorist groups.

He noted that negotiating with the United States under the current circumstances is a kind of deception and is aimed at the unilateral imposition of US demands. Therefore, he added, it is impossible for Iran to negotiate with the US now.

The Iranian ambassador to Venezuela emphasized neither the US seeks war with Iran as it is well aware of Iran’s massive power, nor does Iran want war at all.

