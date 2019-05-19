Iran envoy, Iraqi pres. discuss regional developments

A statement by the Iraqi presidency's media office said that Salih received Masjedi at the presidential office in Baghdad where the two discussed the "latest political developments in the region."

It said that the two sides stressed the need to "adopt a positive dialogue to reduce tensions in the region and establish stability."

The two sides have also conferred on ways to promote bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The meeting came as tensions have raised between Tehran and Washington after US administration ramped up pressure on Iran. Withdrawing from the Nuclear Deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in May 2018, re-imposing tough sanctions which were lifted after the deal, designating an Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a foreign terrorist organization and deploying naval fleet and bombers in the Middle East are among tension-building measures of the United States.

Meanwhile, Iran announced that it is reducing some of its commitments under JCPOA, urging other signatories of the deal to uphold their obligations and secure Iran’s economic interest. Tehran announced stressed that it is not interested in war with US but will strongly defend the country in the face of threats.

MNA/IRN83318998