VIDEO: Iran Embassy in Yerevan congratulates Christmas eve

Christmas Eve is the evening or entire day before Christmas, the festival commemorating the birth of the Prophet Jesus. Christmas Day is observed around the world, and Christmas Eve is widely observed as a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Together, both days are considered one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Christendom and Western society.

Christmas, the holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated by a majority of Christians on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar.

December 25 has become more and more acceptable as the birth date of Jesus. However, some argue that the birth occurred in some other season.